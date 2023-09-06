Watch more videos on Shots!

A tractor and a car collided on the Downpatrick Road in Killough at around 4pm on Tuesday.

Police are appealing for information about the collision between the blue New Holland tractor that was towing a trailer and a grey Peugeot 3008.

The driver of the Peugeot 3008, a man in his 70s, was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

A tractor and a car collided on the Downpatrick Road in Killough at around 4pm on Tuesday. Photo: Googlemaps

On Wednesday evening, police said he was in a critical condition.

The driver of the tractor sustained minor injuries.