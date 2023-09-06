News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show

Pensioner critically ill after car and tractor collide in at Killough, Co Down, says PSNI

A man aged in his 70s is critically ill in hospital following a road crash in Co Down.
By Rebecca Black, PA
Published 6th Sep 2023, 18:22 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A tractor and a car collided on the Downpatrick Road in Killough at around 4pm on Tuesday.

Police are appealing for information about the collision between the blue New Holland tractor that was towing a trailer and a grey Peugeot 3008.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The driver of the Peugeot 3008, a man in his 70s, was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

A tractor and a car collided on the Downpatrick Road in Killough at around 4pm on Tuesday. Photo: GooglemapsA tractor and a car collided on the Downpatrick Road in Killough at around 4pm on Tuesday. Photo: Googlemaps
A tractor and a car collided on the Downpatrick Road in Killough at around 4pm on Tuesday. Photo: Googlemaps
Most Popular

On Wednesday evening, police said he was in a critical condition.

The driver of the tractor sustained minor injuries.

A police spokesperson said: “Our investigation is now under way to establish exactly what happened. We would appeal to anyone who witnessed what happened or who may have dashcam footage to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1231 05/11/22.+