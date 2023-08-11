Laburnum Place, Coleraine. Picture Google

Detectives in Coleraine are appealing for information following a petrol bomb attack in the town in the early hours of Friday, 11th August. No-one was injured in the incident that happened in the Laburnum Place area in the early hours of Friday.

Detective Inspector Lavery said: “Just after 1.40am, police received a report that a petrol bomb had been lit and thrown through the front window of a property in the Laburnum Place area.“When officers attended, the fire had been extinguished. “Thankfully, no one was injured in this reckless attack, but extensive smoke damage was caused to the living room of the property.

“This is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life and we are appealing to anyone who may have seen anyone suspicious in the area at the time of the fire, or anyone who may have CCTV or doorbell footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 95 of 11/08/23.

“Alternatively, you can to submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. “You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”

The attack has been condemned by MLA Claire Sugden who said “Any kind of attack like this must be strongly condemned,” Ms Sugden said. “It was simple good fortune that no-one was injured, or worse in, this attack.

“We simply have to make it clear to those responsible that this kind of assault will not be tolerated. This message clearly is not getting through as it is, because we hear regularly of attacks like this. There was a petrol bomb attack in the town on this very date last year.

“Those behind this targeted and cold-blooded attack must be brought to justice and the police need to get a handle on these attacks and on those behind them. “People have the right to live without the fear of this kind of violence.

“Thankfully, the fire was able to be extinguished before it could spread to the rest of the house or neighbouring properties, and by the time the police arrived. Smoke damage was, however, caused to the living room – through which the petrol bomb was thrown.