News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Popular EastEnders character teases possible return to Albert Square
Phillip Schofield has left This Morning after 20 years
Levi Davis’ instagram active months after X Factor star vanished
Flight makes ‘emergency stop’ after customer notices ‘burning’ smell
Escape to Chateau pair break silence after Channel 4 axe
English singer Jessie J gives birth to baby boy

Petrol bomb thrown through window of residential property - Police appeal for information

Police are appealing for information following a petrol bomb attack on a Co Down home

By Michael Cousins
Published 21st May 2023, 12:42 BST- 1 min read

Police are appealing for information following a petrol bomb attack in Newtownards last night, Saturday 20 May. Police report that at approximately 10.25pm, they received a report that a petrol bomb had been thrown through the back window of a property in the Talbot Street area of the town.

Officers attended the scene but the fire had already been extinguished. No one was injured in what the police said was a reckless attack that could have resulted in more serious consequences. This is being treated as arson endangering life with intent and officers are investigating a number of lines of enquiry in relation to the fire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who may have seen anyone suspicious in the area at the time of the fire or anyone with CCTV or doorbell footage that could assist with enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 2027 of 20/05/23. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

Police have appealed for informationPolice have appealed for information
Police have appealed for information
Most Popular

The incident is not believed to be linked to an ongoing feud in the wider Ards and North Down area