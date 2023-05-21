Petrol bomb thrown through window of residential property - Police appeal for information

Police are appealing for information following a petrol bomb attack in Newtownards last night, Saturday 20 May. Police report that at approximately 10.25pm, they received a report that a petrol bomb had been thrown through the back window of a property in the Talbot Street area of the town.

Officers attended the scene but the fire had already been extinguished. No one was injured in what the police said was a reckless attack that could have resulted in more serious consequences. This is being treated as arson endangering life with intent and officers are investigating a number of lines of enquiry in relation to the fire.

Anyone who may have seen anyone suspicious in the area at the time of the fire or anyone with CCTV or doorbell footage that could assist with enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 2027 of 20/05/23. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

