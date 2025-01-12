Police appeal after nine vehicles destroyed in 'deliberate' fire at Northern Ireland scrapyard

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for information following an arson attack at a scrapyard in the early hours of this morning

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident occurred in the Ballyutoag Road area of Antrim.

A report was received from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service shortly after 1.10am that nine vehicles at the scrapyard had been destroyed by the fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers attended the scene and were advised that ignition is believed to have been deliberate.

The incident was reported around 1.10am this morning

Anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call police in Antrim on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 95 12/01/25, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.