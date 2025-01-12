Police appeal after nine vehicles destroyed in 'deliberate' fire at Northern Ireland scrapyard
The incident occurred in the Ballyutoag Road area of Antrim.
A report was received from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service shortly after 1.10am that nine vehicles at the scrapyard had been destroyed by the fire.
Officers attended the scene and were advised that ignition is believed to have been deliberate.
Anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call police in Antrim on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 95 12/01/25, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.