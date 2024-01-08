Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a burglary in south Belfast this morning (Monday).

Police received a report shortly after 6am today (Monday) of a break-in at a house in the Jerusalem Street area.

The PSNI believe the burglary occurred approximately half-an-hour prior to the report being made to police.

It was reported a man dressed all in black, aged between 20-30 years old, and approximately 5ft 9 inches tall, had entered the property and stole a brown leather wallet.

No one was inside the house at the time and it’s believed nothing else was taken. The man left on foot in the direction of Rugby Avenue.

The police investigation is ongoing - with enquiries continuing. Anyone with any information including dash-cam, mobile or CCTV footage of the area, or who may have witnessed suspicious activity between 5.30am and 6am today (Monday) are urged to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 167 08/01/24.

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/