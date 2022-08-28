News you can trust since 1737
Police arrest GBH suspect following serious assault in Co Tyrone

A man aged 43 has been arrested by police following an early morning assault at a property near Strabane.

By Mark Rainey
Sunday, 28th August 2022, 12:05 pm
Updated Sunday, 28th August 2022, 12:46 pm

Detectives said a man in his 30s suffered slash wounds during the attack in the Victoria Road area of Ballymagorry which took place around 5am.

Detective Sergeant Galbraith said: “It was reported to police that a man in his 30s had been assaulted at a house in the area at around 5am.

“The male was taken to hospital and treated for slash wound injuries to his face following the incident.

“A 43-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. He is currently assisting police with their enquiries.”

D/S Galbriath added: “This assaulted occurred in the centre of the village of Ballymagorry and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 483 28/08/22.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.”