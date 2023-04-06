Police asking public for information about arson attacks in Ballynahinch and Ballycastle

A statement from the PSNI said police are appealing for information following an arson attack on a property in Ballynahinch in the early hours of this morning, Thursday 6 April.

Inspector Heatley said: “At approximately 2.30am, we received a report of a fire at an upstairs flat in the Windmill Drive area of the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers, along with colleagues from NIFRS attended and discovered that and oil tank had been set alight and a bin had been wedged against a door.

A Fire Engine

“The fire was extinguished and luckily no one was in the property at the time.

“We are treating this as arson with intent to endanger life and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area at the time or anyone who may have CCTV, dash-cam or doorbell footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 106 of 06/04/23.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Their second appeal focuses on asking for for information and witnesses following a report of a fire at a property in Ballycastle in the early hours of this morning, Thursday 6th April.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland Spokesperson said: “At around 2.25am, officers received and responded to a report of a fire at a flat in the Leyland Drive area of the town.

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene, and extinguished the blaze, which resulted in substantial damage to a number of rooms in the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Fortunately, there was no one inside the flat at the time of the incident, however, a number of residents from adjoining properties had to be evacuated as a precaution.

“They were later allowed to return to their homes.

“Smoke and water damage was also caused to several of the adjoining properties.”

The Police Spokesperson continued: “Our enquiries to establish the circumstances of this incident, which we are treating as arson to endanger life, are continuing, and I would ask that anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dashcam or other footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 109 of 06/04/23.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad