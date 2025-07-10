Police charge man after 120 cannabis plants discovered in rural Co Londonderry

Police have uncovered a cannabis factory in the Co Londonderry countryside.

Officers arrested a man following the seizure, which involved about 120 cannabis plants.

Officers attended an address in the Ardkill Road area, a few miles south-east of Londonderry city, at around noon on Wednesday.

The PSNI said: “A 29-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis, being concerned in supply of a Class B drug and being concerned in production of a Class B drug.

An image, taken by police, of the inside of the Co Londonderry cannabis factory

"He was further arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and dishonestly using electricity.”

Later this evening, they added: “The 29-year-old has been charged with cultivating cannabis, being concerned in supply of a Class B drug and being concerned in production of a Class B controlled drug.

“He is further charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and dishonestly using electricity.