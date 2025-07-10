Police charge man after 120 cannabis plants discovered in rural Co Londonderry
Officers arrested a man following the seizure, which involved about 120 cannabis plants.
Officers attended an address in the Ardkill Road area, a few miles south-east of Londonderry city, at around noon on Wednesday.
The PSNI said: “A 29-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis, being concerned in supply of a Class B drug and being concerned in production of a Class B drug.
"He was further arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and dishonestly using electricity.”
Later this evening, they added: “The 29-year-old has been charged with cultivating cannabis, being concerned in supply of a Class B drug and being concerned in production of a Class B controlled drug.
“He is further charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and dishonestly using electricity.
"He is due to appear before Londonderry Magistrates’ Court on Friday, July 11.”