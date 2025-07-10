Police charge man after 120 cannabis plants discovered in rural Co Londonderry

By Adam Kula
Published 10th Jul 2025, 20:04 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2025, 20:06 BST
Police have uncovered a cannabis factory in the Co Londonderry countryside.

Officers arrested a man following the seizure, which involved about 120 cannabis plants.

Officers attended an address in the Ardkill Road area, a few miles south-east of Londonderry city, at around noon on Wednesday.

The PSNI said: “A 29-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis, being concerned in supply of a Class B drug and being concerned in production of a Class B drug.

An image, taken by police, of the inside of the Co Londonderry cannabis factoryplaceholder image
An image, taken by police, of the inside of the Co Londonderry cannabis factory

"He was further arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and dishonestly using electricity.”

Later this evening, they added: “The 29-year-old has been charged with cultivating cannabis, being concerned in supply of a Class B drug and being concerned in production of a Class B controlled drug.

“He is further charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and dishonestly using electricity.

"He is due to appear before Londonderry Magistrates’ Court on Friday, July 11.”

