Police hunt man who held up shop at knifepoint and made off with sum of cash

By Jonathan McCambridge
Published 1st Dec 2024, 11:15 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police are hunting a man who robbed a shop in Co Down at knifepoint.

Detectives have appealed for information about the incident in Magheralin on Friday.

A PSNI spokesman said: “At around 5.40pm a man entered the store on New Forge Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He walked around, seeming to browse for a few minutes, before approaching the till area and brandishing a knife.

The incident occurred in Magheralin on Friday at around 5.40pmThe incident occurred in Magheralin on Friday at around 5.40pm
The incident occurred in Magheralin on Friday at around 5.40pm

“The suspect then demanded money from the two female staff members.

“He managed to take a sum of cash from the till and made off from the shop in the direction of Dromore.”

The spokesman added: “Police responded to the area immediately, however the robber was not located.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this crime, or anyone who may have captured any footage in the area at the relevant time, to please get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 1264 29/11/24.”

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice