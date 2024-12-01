Police hunt man who held up shop at knifepoint and made off with sum of cash

Police are hunting a man who robbed a shop in Co Down at knifepoint.

Detectives have appealed for information about the incident in Magheralin on Friday.

A PSNI spokesman said: “At around 5.40pm a man entered the store on New Forge Road.

“He walked around, seeming to browse for a few minutes, before approaching the till area and brandishing a knife.

“The suspect then demanded money from the two female staff members.

“He managed to take a sum of cash from the till and made off from the shop in the direction of Dromore.”

The spokesman added: “Police responded to the area immediately, however the robber was not located.

