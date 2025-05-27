Police investigating the theft of another ATM in Northern Ireland

Detectives are investigating a theft from an ATM at a service station on Gilford Road in Portadown last night.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A PSNI statement says that shortly before midnight two men entered the rear yard of the premises from a field via the Mullahead Road, and forced entry to a room housing an ATM.

The pair subsequently broke open the machine using tools, and removed cash.

ATM machine

They then made off across the field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police believe the thieves spent a number of hours at the location accessing the ATM and detectives are keen to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured any CCTV or other footage in the area that could assist. Please call 101, quoting reference 142 27/05/25.

You can also report online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.