Police investigating the theft of another ATM in Northern Ireland

By Gemma Murray
Published 27th May 2025, 14:27 BST
Updated 27th May 2025, 14:31 BST

Detectives are investigating a theft from an ATM at a service station on Gilford Road in Portadown last night.
A PSNI statement says that shortly before midnight two men entered the rear yard of the premises from a field via the Mullahead Road, and forced entry to a room housing an ATM.

The pair subsequently broke open the machine using tools, and removed cash.

They then made off across the field.

Police believe the thieves spent a number of hours at the location accessing the ATM and detectives are keen to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured any CCTV or other footage in the area that could assist. Please call 101, quoting reference 142 27/05/25.

You can also report online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

