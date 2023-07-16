News you can trust since 1737
Police make third arrest in their investigations into an arson attack in Limavady as 25-year-old man is detained

Detectives investigating an arson attack on a property in the Drumachose Park area of Limavady on Friday, July 14 have arrested a third person.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 16th Jul 2023, 17:23 BST- 1 min read

A 25-year-old man was arrested this morning, Sunday, July 16 and has since been charged with a number of offences including arson endangering life with intent and burglary.

A 24-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman arrested on Friday, July 14 have also been charged with a number of offences including arson endangering life with intent and burglary.

All three are expected to appear before Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday, July 17.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.