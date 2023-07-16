Police make third arrest in their investigations into an arson attack in Limavady as 25-year-old man is detained
A 25-year-old man was arrested this morning, Sunday, July 16 and has since been charged with a number of offences including arson endangering life with intent and burglary.
A 24-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman arrested on Friday, July 14 have also been charged with a number of offences including arson endangering life with intent and burglary.
All three are expected to appear before Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday, July 17.
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.