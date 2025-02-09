Police officers smash down bathroom door in north Belfast to detain suspect who was destroying evidence

PSNI officers smashed their way through a bathroom door in north Belfast as part of an attempt to capture a suspect.

The incident happened on Saturday morning, and involved officers from Tennent Street station who were executing two search warrants.

The PSNI said: “We gained entry with the assistance of our colleagues in the Armed Response Unit ensuring a rapid and dynamic entry was made.

"The occupant attempted to hide from us and destroy evidence however a locked door did not prevent us from detaining the occupant, searching the address and seizing a quantity of class A controlled drugs and cash.”

Later that same day, the North Belfast PSNI Facebook page added a seperate post saying that a police patrol had encountered a 35-year-old man who was wanted on a warrant.

"During subsequent searches of this male and his property a large quantity of controlled drugs were located along with deal bags and scales,” police said.

"This male was arrested on suspicion of a number of drug offences including possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply and possession of Class C drugs with intent to supply, as well as the existing warrant.”

