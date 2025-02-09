Police officers smash down bathroom door in north Belfast to detain suspect who was destroying evidence
The incident happened on Saturday morning, and involved officers from Tennent Street station who were executing two search warrants.
The PSNI said: “We gained entry with the assistance of our colleagues in the Armed Response Unit ensuring a rapid and dynamic entry was made.
"The occupant attempted to hide from us and destroy evidence however a locked door did not prevent us from detaining the occupant, searching the address and seizing a quantity of class A controlled drugs and cash.”
Later that same day, the North Belfast PSNI Facebook page added a seperate post saying that a police patrol had encountered a 35-year-old man who was wanted on a warrant.
"During subsequent searches of this male and his property a large quantity of controlled drugs were located along with deal bags and scales,” police said.
"This male was arrested on suspicion of a number of drug offences including possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply and possession of Class C drugs with intent to supply, as well as the existing warrant.”
The man was taken to Musgrave station for questioning, and the post added: “Belfast District Support Team will continue to target drug dealing in Belfast, but we work best when the public work with us. If you know of any drug activity in your area please contact us on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”