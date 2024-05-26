Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police say they have received a report of a serious assault in Falls Park, west Belfast on Saturday (May 25).

Inspector Róisín Brown said: “Shortly before 9:20pm, it was reported to police that a 15-year-old male was unconscious after being assaulted by a number of young males in Falls Park. Police responded to the ongoing incident within a minute, and the young man was taken to hospital for injuries that are described as serious.

“Whilst officers administered first aid, other altercations between the large group of young people broke out so further policing resources were deployed into the park and the young people eventually dispersed from the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Police are very aware of the ongoing issues in Falls Park and are committed to finding solutions for the whole community. We want young people to gather and enjoy the park responsibly, however this type of violence is unacceptable.

Police say they have received a report of a serious assault in Falls Park, west Belfast on Saturday (May 25)

“Local residents also have the right to feel safe where they live. Those who engage in anti-social behaviour and other forms of criminality are only hurting their own communities, and unfortunately sometimes themselves. I appeal to parents and guardians again to know where your young people are.

“This was a very hostile environment for our officers, but police will continue to carry out additional patrols across West Belfast. Anyone who witnesses anti-social or criminal behaviour to contact police on 101 so that we can respond. We would also ask parents and guardians to speak to their young people and to know where they are to prevent them from engaging in behaviour which could result in injury or a criminal record.