Portballintrae: Two men charged with disorderly behaviour, assault occasioning abh and theft after boat gutted in blaze
Two men arrested in connection with a report of assault and criminal damage to a boat in Portballintrae on Monday, 3rd June, have been charged to court.
The men, aged 62 and 63, have been charged with offences including disorderly behaviour, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, common assault and theft.
They are both expected to appear before Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday 1st July, 2024.
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.