£1.25m drug seizure: Two more men arrested

Working as part of the multi-agency Organised Crime Task Force, Detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit, who are continuing to investigate a £1.25m drug seizure in December 2021, have made two further arrests.

The original seizure took place on December 17 when cocaine, ketamine and cannabis with a combined street value of approximately £1m was seized by officers from the Organised Crime Task Force.

At that time, a 60-year-old man was charged with possession of class A & B drugs with intent to supply.

PSNI seizure

But yesterday, (21 September), a 41-year-old man was arrested in Belfast yesterday on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A and class C controlled drugs and a 22-year-old man was arrested in Bradford on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A controlled drugs.

Both men are currently being questioned in the serious crime suite in Musgrave police station in Belfast.

Detective Inspector Conor Sweeney said, “We remain totally committed to combating the importation of such dangerous substances into Northern Ireland.

"These arrests, some ten months after the initial drug seizure, shows that we will pursue all viable lines of enquiry to identify and put those members of organised crime gangs before the courts.

“We are grateful to our colleagues in Yorkshire & Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit who have greatly assisted with this investigation.”

This proactive operation was conducted as part of the Police’s ongoing successful activity under ‘Op DealBreaker’ to take drugs off the streets of Northern Ireland.

Detective Inspector Sweeney continued: “The criminals involved in the supply of drugs in Northern Ireland make money from the misery they inflict on the most vulnerable members of our society and they must be stopped.

“The Organised Crime Unit, alongside our partner agencies, remains determined to halt the flow of drugs into Northern Ireland and to dismantle the organised criminal groups responsible.

“I again appeal to anyone with information about illegal drug use or supply, to call police the non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the Police’s non-emergency reporting form: www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

“If you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can provide information via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/

“For information on local support services that can help with issues like drug addiction, please visit www.drugsandalcoholni.info