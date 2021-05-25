£20,000 linked to East Belfast UVF seized by Paramilitary Crime Task Force - ‘UVF claim to protect local people but in reality use violence or the threat of violence to control and intimidate for their own gain’

Approximately twenty thousand pounds in cash was seized and will be subject to further investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Kelly said: “East Belfast UVF remain a priority for the PCTF due to the Human Rights abuses they carry in their local community.

“They claim to protect local people but in reality use violence or the threat of violence to control and intimidate for their own gain.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A UVF wall mural

“Police, working with our partners and communities, are committed to tackling the scourge of this type of organised criminality.

“Anyone with any information or concerns regarding criminality in the community can contact police on 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.