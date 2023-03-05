The first incident was an ATM theft at the Dungannon Road area of Portadown on Friday 3 March.

Detective Chief Inspector Thornton said: “Shortly before 8:15am, it was reported to police that two men entered the forecourt of a service station in the area in the early hours of Friday 3 March. It was reported that damage was caused to the ATM bunker door and ATM machine and a substantial sum of money was taken during the incident."

Police are also appealing for information following a report of an attempted ATM theft at the Roguery Road area of Toome of north Antrim today, Sunday 5 March.

DCI Thornton, again, said: "At around 4:30am, it was reported to police that two men were observed trying to gain entrance to a door of an ATM in a forecourt in the area. As a vehicle entered the forecourt, it was reported the two men made off empty handed, with damage caused to the ATM following the incident."

Asked if there was a possible link between the two incidents, police said that enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding both incidents and that police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to either incident, to contact them on tel 101 quoting reference number 292 03/03/23 for the Portadown incident or 373 05/03/23 for the Toome incident.

Alternatively, information can also be provided by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.