PSNI arrest 38-year-old man wanted in the Republic of Ireland to stand trial for assault in Co Cavan

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has arrested a 38-year-old man who is wanted in the Republic of Ireland.
By Gemma Murray
Published 16th Oct 2023, 14:36 BST
A statement from the PSNI said he was due to stand trial for an assault committed in the County Cavan area back in 2019.

The man was detained by virtue of an international warrant by officers from the International Policing Unit in Fermanagh this morning, Monday 16th October.

He will be brought before an extradition court in Belfast this afternoon.

Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said: “This morning’s arrest is another great example of the continued co-operation between An Garda Síochána and the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s International Policing Unit.

“The Police Service will continue to work with our partners and bring offenders before the courts.

"Our message is clear that there is nowhere to hide in Northern Ireland and that we will actively pursue all wanted persons believed to be in this jurisdiction”.