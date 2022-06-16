PSNI assist Garda probe into ramming of prison van in Co Monaghan

Gardai said at around 6.45pm on Wednesday a gold-coloured BMW X5 was in collision with an Irish Prison Service van.

No injuries have been reported.

The BMW was found burnt out a short distance away on the N2.

A prison van was rammed in Co Monaghan, on the N2 at Kilcrow, Clontribet, on Wednesday evening

Gardai said a number of individuals were observed leaving the scene in a grey/black Audi A4 with Northern Ireland registration plates.

The Audi was also later found burnt out.

Gardai have appealed for any witnesses to the incident on the N2 at Kilcrow, Clontribet to come forward.

An incident room has been established at Monaghan Garda Station.

In a statement the PSNI said it is assisting the Garda in its investigation.