PSNI confirm seventeen police officers injured during a second night of violence in Ballymena after 15 injured on Monday

Published 11th Jun 2025, 08:47 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2025, 08:50 BST
Police officers check houses in Ballymena, as people take part in a protest over an alleged sexual assault in the Co Antrim town. Police used water cannon to disperse protesters engaged in serious disorder for a second night in Ballymena, as fireworks and masonry were thrown at officers. Picture: Niall Carson/PA WirePolice officers check houses in Ballymena, as people take part in a protest over an alleged sexual assault in the Co Antrim town. Police used water cannon to disperse protesters engaged in serious disorder for a second night in Ballymena, as fireworks and masonry were thrown at officers. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire
The PSNI said officers in the Clonavon Terrace area of the Co Antrim town came under “sustained attack over a number of hours with multiple petrol bombs, heavy masonry, bricks and fireworks in their direction”.

A spokesperson said earlier in the evening, a number of protests took place in areas of Belfast, Lisburn, Coleraine and Newtownabbey.

In Carrickfergus two bins were set alight and bottles and masonry thrown at police in the Sunnylands area by a group of 20 to 30 young people at around 8.30pm.

In Newtownabbey bins were set alight at the roundabout on O’Neill Road.

During the course of the disorder in Ballymena, officers discharged a number of plastic baton rounds and the water cannon was also deployed in an attempt to disperse the crowds.

Ballymena: Immigration concerns raised in Assembly after 'despicable' violence in Ballymena targeting Roma homes

The spokesperson said: “Businesses and homes were attacked and damaged and a number of vehicles were also set on fire in the area. Seventeen officers were injured with some requiring required hospital treatment.

“Five people were arrested on suspicion of riotous behaviour and remain in police custody this morning. A male was also arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour on the O’Neill Road in Newtownabbey.

“A number of nearby roads were closed by police to ensure the safety of the public and local residents, and to enable officers to deal with the situation and disorder safely. All roads were subsequently reopened.”

Fifteen officers had been injured during similar scenes in Ballymena on Monday.

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Chief Constable Jon Boutcher said scenes of violence in Ballymena “risk undermining the ongoing criminal justice process led by the PSNI in support of a victim who deserves truth, justice, and protection”.

Violence flared in the Co Antrim town on Monday and Tuesday following an earlier protest in support of the family of a girl who was the victim of an alleged sex attack. Two teenagers, who spoke to a court through a Romanian interpreter, have been charged.

Mr Boutcher said: “The mindless violence witnessed over the past two nights in Ballymena is deeply concerning and utterly unacceptable.

“These criminal acts not only endanger lives but also risk undermining the ongoing criminal justice process led by the PSNI in support of a victim who deserves truth, justice, and protection. Ironically, and frustratingly, this violence threatens to derail the very pursuit of justice it claims to challenge.

“Let me be clear: this behaviour must stop. I appeal to everyone involved to cease all further acts of criminality and disorder immediately. As with any serious offenders in Northern Ireland, we will pursue those responsible and bring them to justice.

“We will now begin our investigation of reviewing all evidence gathered, including video footage, and images of the individuals involved will be released to identify offenders. Do not throw away your future and do not continue to endanger or intimidate the lives of others.”

