PSNI detectives make appeal for information following a report of a burglary

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of a burglary in east Belfast yesterday evening, Thursday 17th October

Detective Sergeant McVeagh said: “At approximately 8.25pm, we received a report that a window had been smashed and entry had been gained to a property in the Lead Hill Park area.

“The house had been ransacked and a number of items had been taken including a substantial sum of money, jewellery and antiques.

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have noticed anyone suspicious in the area last night or to anyone with CCTV, doorbell or other footage that could assist with enquiries to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1651 17/10/24”

