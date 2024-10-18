PSNI detectives make appeal for information following a report of a burglary

By Michael Cousins
Published 18th Oct 2024, 09:51 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Detectives are appealing for information following a report of a burglary in east Belfast yesterday evening, Thursday 17th October

Detective Sergeant McVeagh said: “At approximately 8.25pm, we received a report that a window had been smashed and entry had been gained to a property in the Lead Hill Park area.

Read More
Court told of 'depraved' offending of Northern Ireland man at centre of one of t...

“The house had been ransacked and a number of items had been taken including a substantial sum of money, jewellery and antiques.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.
A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have noticed anyone suspicious in the area last night or to anyone with CCTV, doorbell or other footage that could assist with enquiries to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1651 17/10/24”

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice