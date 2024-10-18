PSNI detectives make appeal for information following a report of a burglary
Detective Sergeant McVeagh said: “At approximately 8.25pm, we received a report that a window had been smashed and entry had been gained to a property in the Lead Hill Park area.
“The house had been ransacked and a number of items had been taken including a substantial sum of money, jewellery and antiques.
“I am appealing to anyone who may have noticed anyone suspicious in the area last night or to anyone with CCTV, doorbell or other footage that could assist with enquiries to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1651 17/10/24”
A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.