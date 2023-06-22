News you can trust since 1737
PSNI investigate arson attack on van in John Street area of Newtownards

Police are appealing for information following a report of arson at the John Street area of Newtownards in the early hours of Thursday, June 22nd.
By Gemma Murray
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 10:37 BST- 1 min read

Around 1.15am officers received a report that a van was on fire which had been parked in the area.

Officers attended along with colleagues from the NIFRS. The vehicle was completely destroyed during the incident and damage was also caused to two nearby properties as a result of the fire.

Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 89- 22/06/23.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.