PSNI investigate arson attack on van in John Street area of Newtownards

Around 1.15am officers received a report that a van was on fire which had been parked in the area.

Officers attended along with colleagues from the NIFRS. The vehicle was completely destroyed during the incident and damage was also caused to two nearby properties as a result of the fire.

Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 89- 22/06/23.

