The PSNI has arrested three people in relation to drugs offences in east Belfast and Newtownabbey today.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Unit arrested two people following searches of properties in east Belfast and Newtownabbey today, Tuesday 2nd August.

A man and a woman, both aged 27, were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply.

PSNI

Detective Inspector Craig said: “Officers seized a number of items including a quantity of Class A and Class B drugs, two suspected firearms and a number of electronic items. They both remain in police custody at this time.”

He added: “The illegal supply and use of drugs remains a priority for police, and seizures such as this demonstrate our ongoing commitment to tackling the scourge of drugs in our society.

“Those involved in drugs criminality seek to line their own pockets at the expense of causing harm to others and preying on those who are vulnerable.”

Also today, police arrested a 30-year-old man as part of an investigation in which £20,000 in suspected Class B illegal drugs were seized in Belfast in July.

Chief Inspector Thompson said: “On Wednesday 13th July, police conducted proactive searches in the east Belfast area and recovered a number of other items including an estimated £7,000 in cash, two automatic knives, a stun gun and other electronic devices.

“A quantity of suspected Class B controlled drugs were recovered during the search operation and was taken away for further forensic examinations.

“The man was arrested in the East Belfast area on Tuesday 2nd August and is in police custody at this time.

“By targeting drug related activity not only do we remove illegal drugs from the street, which in themselves cause harm through addiction, debt and their effects on physical and mental health, we also remove funds from the pockets of paramilitaries and therefore loosen their control on the communities who ultimately want to see them gone.”

“If you think you might have a problem with alcohol and/ or drugs and would like to get help please visit www.drugsandalcoholni.info for information on support services near you. There is also a range of services available to you if you are affected by someone else’s drinking and/or drug misuse. Information on these services is also available on this website.

“These services are available to you regardless of whether or not your loved one is receiving help for his or her alcohol and/ or drug problem.”