The PSNI has named a woman in her eighties who died following a two-vehicle road collison outside Omagh on Saturday.

Bernadette (Bernie) Cranley, who was from Lifford in Co Donegal, was aged 82.

She was the driver of a silver Toyota Vitz which was in collision with a blue Suzuki Vitara on the Mellon Road between Omagh and Newtownstewart near the folk park at around 12.30pm on Saturday.

The other driver, a woman in her 70s, was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment to serious injuries.

Inspector Cherith Adair, from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the collision, and we would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam footage which could assist us.”

SDLP West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan said: “I am heartbroken to learn that another life has been lost. My thoughts are first and foremost with the family and loved ones of the person who has sadly passed away, as well as with the individual who has been injured in this terrible incident.

“This is a deeply painful time for all involved and my prayers are with the family as they face the unimaginable grief of losing someone so suddenly and so tragically.

“I want to thank the emergency services for their swift response and the care they provided at the scene. As a community, we must now come together to support all those affected in any way we can.”