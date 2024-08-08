PSNI officer hospitalised and 5 arrested after fourth night of race-related hate crime, incidents and disorder

General view of the Sandy Row and Donegall Road where police came under attack during further disorder in south Belfast, Northern Ireland last night.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has made five more arrests and dealt with a number of race-related hate crime, incidents and disorder last night, Wednesday 7th August.

The arrests were made after bins were set on fire blocking Connswater Street with items thrown at tactical support officers.

Officers also dealt with a number of reports of criminal damage to homes and cars in the Silverstream Road, Sandy Row and Upper Frank Street area of east Belfast.

The five men - aged 33, 32, two aged 25 and 18 - were all arrested on suspicion of riotous behaviour with some also detained on disorderly behaviour, possession of a petrol bomb and resisting arrest. They remain in custody at this time.

One officer was injured during the course of making one of these arrests and has been receiving medical attention at hospital.

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Melanie Jones said: “For a fourth night, our officers dealt with incidents such as assaults, criminal damage and arson in a challenging environment right across the city.

“We have arrested 16 males so far with seven charged to court and more will follow.

"Our Public Order Enquiry Team is continuing to review footage to attempt to identify those involved, as well as those organising and orchestrating this disorder.

"As with any investigative process, the Police Service will follow the evidence and present it to the Public Prosecution Service.

“As a result of the ongoing street violence and disorder we have seen across Belfast since the weekend the Police Service of Northern Ireland has taken a decision to significantly mobilise the service. This is to ensure that we have additional visible policing able to respond to protest and disorder effectively.

“We have also submitted a request to National Police Co-ordination Centre for additional officers from across the United Kingdom to support the policing operation.

“The Mutual Aid officers will provide vital resilience and support and will be given all of the necessary equipment and familiarisation training.

“I am also appealing to the public directly, do not let these criminals hide in your community.

"Anyone with any information which can help identify any of these individuals should contact us.

