PSNI Paramilitary Crime Task Force seize £35k worth of illicit tobacco

Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force have seized cash, cigarettes and a quantity of hand-rolling tobacco (HRT) during searches in Ballymoney.

On Monday officers from HM Revenue and Customs accompanied by PSNI colleagues, searched a residential property and nearby garages in the town.

A quantity of cash, almost 50,000 cigarettes and over 35kg of hand rolling tobacco was seized. The suspected illicit tobacco is worth some £35,000 in lost duty and taxes. No arrests were made.

The PSNI made the seizure working with HM Revenue and Customs Officers.

Lucie Irving, Assistant Director, Fraud Investigation Service, HMRC, said:

“Working together in partnership with other enforcement colleagues we can target the criminal gangs stealing from the taxpayer, robbing public services and undermining legitimate, honest traders.”

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Kelly added: “Working with our partners in the Paramilitary Crime Task Force, we remain committed to targeting and disrupting the activities of organised crime groups.

“We’re grateful to local communities for their continued support, and would reiterate our ask for anyone with information, or concerns, to contact us on 101. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”