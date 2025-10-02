PSNI probing arson attack in underground car park in Flax Street area of north Belfast

Detectives are investigating a fire in the Flax Street area of north Belfast on Wednesday 1st October.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement a PSNI spokesman said police were made aware of a vehicle on fire at an underground car park at flats in the area shortly before 7pm on Wednesday evening.

Fire Service personnel extinguished the fire which left the vehicle destroyed and a flat above the car park smoke damaged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detectives are treating the fire as arson and are asking anyone with information, or who may have captured footage from the area which could assist with their enquiries, to contact them at Musgrave on 101, quoting reference 1241 01/10/25.

Information can also be submitted online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/