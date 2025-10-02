PSNI probing arson attack in underground car park in Flax Street area of north Belfast
In a statement a PSNI spokesman said police were made aware of a vehicle on fire at an underground car park at flats in the area shortly before 7pm on Wednesday evening.
Fire Service personnel extinguished the fire which left the vehicle destroyed and a flat above the car park smoke damaged.
Detectives are treating the fire as arson and are asking anyone with information, or who may have captured footage from the area which could assist with their enquiries, to contact them at Musgrave on 101, quoting reference 1241 01/10/25.
Information can also be submitted online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
The Crimestoppers charity can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org