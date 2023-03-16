News you can trust since 1737
PSNI resources will 'be stretched' over official Joe Biden visit to Northern Ireland

Police resources will be stretched to cover the visit of US President Joe Biden to Northern Ireland next month, Chief Constable Simon Byrne has said.

By Gemma Murray
Published 16th Mar 2023, 08:06 GMT- 1 min read

The US President is making his first official visit to Northern Ireland next month to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement peace deal.

Speaking to the BBC in Washington DC, Mr Byrne said hundreds of extra officers, some of them specialists, would be drafted in from across the UK.

He added that the PSNI would need extra cover to deal with day-to-day policing pressures during the visit.

Chief Constable Simon Byrne
"If you think of the busy period across our summer months we don't normally ask for help from other parts of the UK," he told the BBC.

He added that despite the pressure on resources “we've shown time and time again that we can step up to the challenge, even in tough times”.

The Chief Constable is in Washington for events to mark St Patrick's Day – where politicians and other figures from NI, the Republic of Ireland, the UK and the US.

The date of Mr Biden's visit has not been confirmed but there is speculation he could attend a conference at Queen's University Belfast, which runs from 17 to 19 April.

Chief Constable Simon Byrne
In January the PSNI announced it would reduce staff by 6% over the coming months.

The force, which is not recruiting in 2022-23, said the cut would leave it with 6,700 officers, making it the smallest it has ever been.