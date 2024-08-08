PSNI Terrorism Investigation Unit probing activities in the New IRA arrest 43-year-old man this morning in Londonderry in connection with seizure of an AKM firearm and a quantity of ammunition
A 43-year-old man was arrested in Londonderry this morning, Thursday 8th August, under the Terrorism Act, and has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast for questioning.
The man has been arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation following a public safety operation in the city on Tuesday, 21 May which resulted in the seizure of an AKM firearm and a quantity of ammunition.
This is the fourth arrest in relation to the investigation. Two men aged 56 and 59 have since been charged to court – and a 24-year-old man, arrested in June, was later released following questioning.