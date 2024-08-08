Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Terrorism Investigation Unit investigating the activities of the New IRA, have made an arrest.

A 43-year-old man was arrested in Londonderry this morning, Thursday 8th August, under the Terrorism Act, and has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast for questioning.

The man has been arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation following a public safety operation in the city on Tuesday, 21 May which resulted in the seizure of an AKM firearm and a quantity of ammunition.