PSNI Terrorism Investigation Unit probing activities in the New IRA arrest 43-year-old man this morning in Londonderry in connection with seizure of an AKM firearm and a quantity of ammunition

By Gemma Murray
Published 8th Aug 2024, 15:17 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Terrorism Investigation Unit investigating the activities of the New IRA, have made an arrest.

A 43-year-old man was arrested in Londonderry this morning, Thursday 8th August, under the Terrorism Act, and has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast for questioning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The man has been arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation following a public safety operation in the city on Tuesday, 21 May which resulted in the seizure of an AKM firearm and a quantity of ammunition.

This is the fourth arrest in relation to the investigation. Two men aged 56 and 59 have since been charged to court – and a 24-year-old man, arrested in June, was later released following questioning.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice