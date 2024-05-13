PSNI thank public after Unlawfully at large prisoner, Sean Cruickshank (35) arrested in on Saturday evening
Unlawfully at large prisoner, 35-year-old Sean Cruickshank was arrested in Londonderry on Saturday evening, 11th January.
He appeared at Londonderry Magistrates Court today, Monday 13th May, charged with drug-related offences, and also resisting police and obstructing police.
He was remanded in to the custody of His Majesty's Prison Service.
Police have now thanked the public for their assistance.