Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The heartbreak in the Co Antrim community has been captured through a a ‘gofundme’ for the family of tragic Connor McNeill after it raised more than £40k in a few days.

The father-of-two was killed on May 7 after a traffic collision in Broughshane.

His Requiem Mass was held yesterday (May 12) in Carnlough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The gofundme for the 41-year-old was started by Shane Uí Néills GAC who said: “All at Shane Uí Néill Gleann Arma are deeply saddened at the tragic death of Connor McNeill

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Connor was a dedicated member of our Club, a true gael and a great friend. He undertook many roles within our Club - a player, coach, mentor and senior manager, as well as referee.

“An absolute gentleman who played for Shane Uí Néill since his early childhood and served our Club with distinction, and wore our Club jersey with immense pride.

“Connor’s sad passing will be a huge loss to his family, friends, Club and community. We will treasure all the memories for years to come.

Connor MvNeill gofundme

“As a Club we want to fully support Emma and the kids in their most difficult hour of need, and we have setup this fundraiser to try and remove any financial burden so that Emma may focus all of her attention to the wellbeing of herself and the kids to get through this challenging time.

“Any amount contributed would be hugely appreciated.”