Connor McNeill: More than £40,000 raised in days to help family of 'an absolute gentleman' in their 'most difficult hour of need' after horror Broughshane crash
The father-of-two was killed on May 7 after a traffic collision in Broughshane.
His Requiem Mass was held yesterday (May 12) in Carnlough.
The gofundme for the 41-year-old was started by Shane Uí Néills GAC who said: “All at Shane Uí Néill Gleann Arma are deeply saddened at the tragic death of Connor McNeill
“Connor was a dedicated member of our Club, a true gael and a great friend. He undertook many roles within our Club - a player, coach, mentor and senior manager, as well as referee.
“An absolute gentleman who played for Shane Uí Néill since his early childhood and served our Club with distinction, and wore our Club jersey with immense pride.
“Connor’s sad passing will be a huge loss to his family, friends, Club and community. We will treasure all the memories for years to come.
“As a Club we want to fully support Emma and the kids in their most difficult hour of need, and we have setup this fundraiser to try and remove any financial burden so that Emma may focus all of her attention to the wellbeing of herself and the kids to get through this challenging time.
“Any amount contributed would be hugely appreciated.”
At the time of the collision, Connor had just returned from the US where he played hurling representing his club.
