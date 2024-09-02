PSNI treating devastating blaze at Greenisland church as 'arson' and appeal for information
In a statement, Inspector Knowles said: “At approximately 9.10pm, we received a report of a fire at the property on the Station Road.
“Officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire Service attended and the blaze was extinguished.
"The Church was celebrating its 70th anniversary this week, and last night was busy in particular.
"Thankfully no one was injured, however a significant amount of damage was caused to both buildings.
“We are treating this as arson and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area or to anyone with CCTV, doorbell or other footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1437 of 01/09/24.”
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/