Easter Monday is the day dissident republicans traditionally mark the anniversary of the Easter Rising against British rule in 1916, with a parade to take place in Londonderry. “It’s going to be a really significant weekend for the PSNI,” Mr Singleton told a press conference in Belfast.

“And there is also very strong community intelligence specifically coming forward in respect of Monday’s events in Derry/Londonderry and a real concern that there may be attempts to draw police in to serious public disorder and to use that then as a platform to launch terrorist attacks on police as well.

“So going into our operation that’s something that is very clearly right at the forefront of my mind, the minds of the commanders that will be delivering that and of course our officers as well.”

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) ACC Bobby Singleton from the Local Policing Department during a briefing at the Stormont Hotel in Belfast. Mr Singleton has said police have received strong community intelligence that dissident republicans are planning to launch terror attacks against officers on Easter Monday

Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton was asking whether police would adapt their response to any public disorder situation, given the intelligence over a potential terror attack.

“We tend to have the same standardised decision-making framework that we apply to events,” the PSNI officer said.

“But, of course, what’s different is the events themselves, their nature.