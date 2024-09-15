Rachel Simpson: 21-year-old man charged with murder of woman in east Belfast

Police at the scene in the Castlereagh Road area of east Belfast on Saturday

Detectives investigating the death of 43-year-old Rachel Simpson in Belfast have charged a man to court.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police launched an investigation after Ms Simpson’s body was discovered in the garage of a house in Castlereagh Road on Friday evening.

On Saturday night, police said the man, aged 21, has been charged with murder and is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier on Saturday, Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness had said: “While responding to a concern for safety at a house in the Castlereagh Road area shortly after 10.30pm on Friday 13th September, officers discovered Rachel’s body in a garage beside the property.

“A man, aged 21, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder, and he remains in police custody at this time.

“Officers remain at the scene as we continue with our investigation. A post-mortem will be carried out to establish the cause of death.

“I am appealing to anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area between 5pm and 10.30pm, or who has CCTV or dashcam footage, to please contact Detectives on 101 and quote reference 1693 of 13/09/24.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police remained at the semi-detached property on Saturday evening. A PSNI car was parked at the end of the driveway which was sealed off with tape.

An officer in white forensic overalls was at the side of the property.

Alliance Party MLA Peter McReynolds said: “I am deeply saddened to hear of the heartbreaking news of the death of Ms Simpson.

“My sympathies are with her family and loved ones.

“The whole community is completely shocked upon hearing the devastating news.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is yet another tragic loss of a female life in the east Belfast area.”