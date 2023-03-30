News you can trust since 1737
Renewed appeal for information about 38-year-old Francis Calwell - last seen wearing beanie hat

Police in Coleraine are making a renewed appeal for information in relation to missing person, 38-year-old Francis Calwell.

By Gemma Murray
Published 30th Mar 2023, 15:10 BST- 1 min read

Francis was reported missing from the Coleraine area on Saturday, 18th March.

We believe that Francis went to the North Wales area having travelled from Dublin to Holyhead via the ferry.

He may also have been intending to travel towards London or possibly further afield towards Sweden.

Missing person Francis Calwell.jpg
Francis is described as medium build and approximately 6ft 4inches and is bald.

He also has a dark-coloured beard and brown eyes. With a noticeable scar on his left hand

He was last wearing black trainers, Black tracksuit bottoms, white t-shirt and a black hoodie with a band 'Slipknot' logo on it and he would normally wear a beanie hat.

Police would ask Francis or anyone who knows of his whereabouts to contact them on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1275 of 18/03/23. You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Missing person Francis Calwell
In particular, if anyone has had any contact with Francis on or after 18th March and was on the ferry and remembers him, or have any information as to possible whereabouts for him, please contact police.