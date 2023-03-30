Renewed appeal for information about 38-year-old Francis Calwell - last seen wearing beanie hat

Francis was reported missing from the Coleraine area on Saturday, 18th March.

We believe that Francis went to the North Wales area having travelled from Dublin to Holyhead via the ferry.

He may also have been intending to travel towards London or possibly further afield towards Sweden.

Missing person Francis Calwell.jpg

Francis is described as medium build and approximately 6ft 4inches and is bald.

He also has a dark-coloured beard and brown eyes. With a noticeable scar on his left hand

He was last wearing black trainers, Black tracksuit bottoms, white t-shirt and a black hoodie with a band 'Slipknot' logo on it and he would normally wear a beanie hat.

Police would ask Francis or anyone who knows of his whereabouts to contact them on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1275 of 18/03/23. You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Missing person Francis Calwell