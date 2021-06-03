‘Republican flags are a breach of terrorism act’

H-Block flag

Cllr Lewis said, “Hunger Strike, H-Block commemoration flags in Castlewellan, Kilcoo, Hilltown and other parts of this district must come down, they reek of terrorist related commercialism.

“The fact that someone has sat down to design such a flag then presumably sell it on is ghoulish, a new low for republicanism. I’d also question where the money is going for these sickening displays, who is benefiting?”

“These flags represent the current split that exists within republicanism, fractures are clearly appearing, creating different factions, I’m hearing Sinn Fein can’t get these flags down, dissidents are seeking to enforce control. Residents shouldn’t suffer the consequences of a Republican power struggle”

“The hunger strikers weren’t martyrs, nor were they heroes, the romantic ideology created around these men is lacking scrutiny, it stands in contrast to the historic reality and indeed brutality of terrorism.

“The people of South Down do not want to see these flags hanging off poles, especially at a time when lockdown is easing and we get ready to welcome tourists back to our district.”