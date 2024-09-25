Residents return to homes in Carnhill, Londonderry as PSNI ask for information on 'loud bangs' heard in the area

Security alert

Residents have been allowed to return to their homes in Londonderry as police continue to investigate a security alert in the area.

An update from the PSNI says that police investigating a security alert in Carnhill in Londonderry are now appealing for information and witnesses.

The statement says that the alert followed a report to police at approximately 10.45pm on Tuesday 24 September, of what was described as 'loud bangs' in the area.

It was also reported a number of vehicles had been damaged.

A public safety operation was implemented with several homes evacuated – but residents have since been able to return home.

In the appeal, detectives from North West Criminal Investigation Division are seeking to establish what caused the damage – with one line of enquiry, at this time, being that two viable pipe bombs had been left in the area.

Detective Sergeant Ballentine said: "From our enquiries so far, it has been established that at least three vehicles have been damaged. There have been no reports of any injuries at this time.

“We're appealing to anyone with doorbell, CCTV or dash cam footage which may assist our enquiries to get in touch.

"We're also keen to hear from anyone who may have seen two males in the area prior to, around or just after 10.35pm acting suspiciously."

Detective Sergeant Ballentine added: “We appreciate the disruption this has caused, in particular to residents who had to leave their homes late last night. We want to thank everyone impacted for their understanding and co-operation.”

The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference 1791 of 24/09/24.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/