Searches carried out last night in Shane Whitla murder probe - fresh appeal for information

Shane Whitla was murdered in Lurgan on the evening of Thursday 12 January.

The PSNI statement adds that the 39-year-old was shot in an alleyway off Woodville Street, before making his way to Lord Lurgan Park where he was sadly pronounced dead.

He had been shot a number of times, including once in the back.

Shane Whitla aged 39 who was murdered in Lurgan.

Detective Inspector McGarvey said: “Following a search carried out this evening, a number of items have been removed for further examination”.

Detective Inspector McGarvey added: “We are reiterating our appeal for anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1702 of 12/01/23.”

Alternatively, information can be provided with 100% anonymity to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org