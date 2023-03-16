Searches carried out last night in Shane Whitla murder probe - fresh appeal for information
Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team investigating the murder of Shane Whitla carried out a search in the Tannaghmore area of Lurgan last night (Wednesday 15 March).
Shane Whitla was murdered in Lurgan on the evening of Thursday 12 January.
The PSNI statement adds that the 39-year-old was shot in an alleyway off Woodville Street, before making his way to Lord Lurgan Park where he was sadly pronounced dead.
He had been shot a number of times, including once in the back.
Detective Inspector McGarvey said: “Following a search carried out this evening, a number of items have been removed for further examination”.
Detective Inspector McGarvey added: “We are reiterating our appeal for anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1702 of 12/01/23.”
Alternatively, information can be provided with 100% anonymity to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org
Information, including photos and footage, can also be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI23S01-PO1