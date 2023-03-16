News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Key announcements from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget 2023
14 hours ago Glastonbury festival 2023: West Holts full-stage line-up announced
14 hours ago Oestrogen could be behind arrhythmia in women say researchers
17 hours ago Budget 2023: Martin Lewis gives his verdict
17 hours ago Budget 2023: Living standards to fall by 6% - OBR
17 hours ago Budget 2023: Free childcare for under 5s explained

Searches carried out last night in Shane Whitla murder probe - fresh appeal for information

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team investigating the murder of Shane Whitla carried out a search in the Tannaghmore area of Lurgan last night (Wednesday 15 March).

By Gemma Murray
Published 16th Mar 2023, 07:26 GMT- 1 min read

Shane Whitla was murdered in Lurgan on the evening of Thursday 12 January.

The PSNI statement adds that the 39-year-old was shot in an alleyway off Woodville Street, before making his way to Lord Lurgan Park where he was sadly pronounced dead.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He had been shot a number of times, including once in the back.

Shane Whitla aged 39 who was murdered in Lurgan.
Shane Whitla aged 39 who was murdered in Lurgan.
Shane Whitla aged 39 who was murdered in Lurgan.
Most Popular

Detective Inspector McGarvey said: “Following a search carried out this evening, a number of items have been removed for further examination”.

Detective Inspector McGarvey added: “We are reiterating our appeal for anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1702 of 12/01/23.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alternatively, information can be provided with 100% anonymity to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Information, including photos and footage, can also be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI23S01-PO1