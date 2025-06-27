Security alert after suspicious object discovered in the grounds of a primary school ends

Police at the scene of the security alert on Trench Road in Londonderry

A security alert in the Waterside area of Londonderry has ended.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chief Inspector Cathal Pearce said: “Police received a report at approximately 11.20am this morning, Thursday 26th June, that a suspicious object had been discovered in the grounds of a primary school in the Trench Road area of the city.

“Officers along with Ammunition Technical Officers attended and examined the object, which was determined as a hoax device and has since been removed for forensic examination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A number of cordons which were put in place have now been lifted and residents, who were evacuated have been allowed to return to their homes.

“I would like to thank the public for their patience and cooperation while searches were carried out, we appreciate this has caused inconvenience, but public safety is our priority.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and I am appealing to anyone with information that could assist with our investigation to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 614 26/06/25.”