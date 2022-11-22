It was revealed last week that a new UVF mural in the Shankill Road area of Belfast was being examined by police.

The mural depicts two identified UVF members holding guns, as well as a poppy wreath.

Ann Masterson is the daughter-in-law of Elizabeth Masterson, a woman killed by one of the men on the mural. She said she was "gutted" by the new feature.

The new Shankill Road mural depicts two known UVF members and has caused deep hurt to the family of a woman killed by one of the men featured on it.

On Thursday morning, the PSNI said they were "currently examining the circumstances surrounding the erection of the mural".

On Friday the News Letter asked the PSNI for the status of the investigation and whether republican terrorist memorials along the border would be subject to the same criminal standards.

On Tuesday afternoon the PSNI told the News Letter that no criminal offences were committed in relation to the UVF mural.

Chief Superintendent Andy Hill said: “We are aware that murals of this nature are a sensitive issue for the whole community and there is no easy solution. There is no community or political consensus on the murals issue and ultimately this requires a political, not a policing resolution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our experience shows the most effective solution to this issue is negotiation, mediation and engagement between local communities working with agencies including local police.

“On the basis of the information currently available to us, it is our assessment that this mural depicting armed individuals, whilst abhorrent, would like many other existing murals not constitute the offence of Encouragement of Terrorism under the Terrorism Act 2006, or other offences.

“We will continue to work with local communities and partners to find long term solutions to the issues surrounding murals.”

But victims campaigner Kenny Donaldson, of the South East Fermanagh Foundation, described the PSNI response as "wholly inadequate".

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "The failure from the police to face up to these issues of loyalist and republican terrorist murals and memorials feeds the narrative of terrorism and that of its' advocates.