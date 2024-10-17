Pacemaker Press 17-10-2024: A Service of Thanksgiving for Shannon Jennifer Louise McCann’s life was held in Bairds Funeral Home, Antrim on Thursday 17th October. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

The funeral was held today for 21-year-old mother Shannon McCann who died in her home last weekend.

The service was held on Thursday at noon in Bairds Funeral Home in Antrim before moving to Sixmile Cemetery.

Shannon’s funeral notice describes hwe as the ‘beloved mother of Phoenix, dearly beloved daughter of Eamonn and Michelle, much loved sister of Annabelle, Sam, Ella and Ava’.

‘Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her father, mother, brother, sisters and entire family circle,’ it adds.

A 26-year-old man arrested following her death was released on bail whilst police conduct further enquiries and await the result of toxicology tests.

​The 26-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the incident on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A and class C drugs, preventing a lawful burial and perverting the course of justice.

Tributes have poured in for the young mother including:

‘Beautiful Shannon taken too soon and so young. We love you and will miss you so much. Rest in peace’, ‘Absolutely heart broken Gorgeous girl in side and out...thoughts and prayers are with Michelle, the kids, Pheonix, Eamon and the whole family at this difficult time.

GBNF Fly high Shannon, please give your wee daughter, mum, dad and your brother and sisters the strength they need at this time.

Sleep tight Angel’ and ‘Sorry to hear about Shannon my thoughts are with Eamonn her family and friends at this difficult time RIP Shannon gone to soon’.

And other tributes on social media say:

“Rest easy Shannon thinking of all Shannon’s family and friends at this difficult time never forget the days of us running about

“So very sad...may you be at peace now shannon your struggles are over...my thoughts and prayers are with eamonn...and family through their pain once again.. shannon may you rest easy” and

“Sweet dreams shannon… , thinking of you loads gorgeous girl!! U had so much ahead of you… may you rest in peace… thinking of your family through this awful time”.

A tribute from her former school, St Benedict's College, Randalstown, said: “St. Benedict’s College community is saddened to hear of the passing of former student, Shannon McCann.

"We send our deepest sympathies to her family and friends at this sad time. May her gentle soul Rest In Peace.”