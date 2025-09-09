Single mother of four stole Christmas tree from Asda then drove off in her BMW
Sabrina Mary McDonagh, 34, of Glendale Road in Londonderry, took the tree on November 23 last year.
A prosecutor said the tree was recovered and was fit for re-sale.
The defendant was sentenced at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, today.
She was apprehended at a nearby McDonald's Restaurant in Antrim on November 23.
A defence solicitor said the defendant is a single mother of four children.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had a record of 13 previous convictions, including eight for theft and one for handling stolen goods.
He asked: "What would happen if she went to prison? Does she think she is immune from prison and I will not send her to prison?"
The judge told the defendant: "I don't say these things lightly. Do you understand that if you keep going into shops and stealing things you will end up going to prison?"
The defendant was given a four-month jail term, suspended for 18 months.