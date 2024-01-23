Staff left frightened after armed robber makes off with money from tills in north Belfast business
PSNI Inspector Matson said: “At approximately 8.35pm we received a report that a man, armed with a knife, had entered the premises and threatened staff.
"The man took money from the tills before making off in the direction of Ballysillan Road.
"No one was injured however staff have been left badly shaken by the ordeal.
"The suspect was described as approximately 5 foot 10 inches and wearing a mask, dark jumper and blue jeans.
“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any dash-cam or CCTV footage that could assist with our enquiries to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 2367 of 22/01/24.
“Alternatively, a report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org .”