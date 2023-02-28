Student charged with causing his girlfriend's death by dangerous driving in County Armagh accident

Rachel Lowry (17) had been a pupil at Markethill High School

​Appearing in the dock of Armagh Magistrates Court, sitting in Newry, 21-year-old Zane Brown confirmed he was aware of the single charge against him.

​​Brown, from Dorchester drive in Portadown, is accused of causing the death of 17-year-old Rachael Lowry by driving dangerously on the Coolmillish Road in Markethill on 24 September 2020.

​​A talented and award winning drum major with Quinn Memorial Pipe Band, Rachael was the passenger in Brown’s Ford Fiesta car when it was involved in a single vehicle road traffic collision at around 1pm that day. ​While none of the alleged facts surrounding her tragic death were opened in court, a prosecuting lawyer submitted the legal papers and statements formed the basis of a Prima Facie case against Brown which was conceded by his defence solicitor.

​​The court clerk told Brown that although not obliged to, he had the right to comment on the charge and to call evidence on his own behalf but he declined the opportunity.

​District Judge Anne Marshall said she was satisfied there was a case to answer and returning the case to Newry Crown Court, scheduled the arraignment to be heard on 28 March, freeing Brown on £500 bail in the meantime.

​Applying for legal aid, Brown’s solicitor revealed he is currently studying for a degree in sports science and is currently on placement with ‘Healthy Kids.’

​Following her death, Ms Lowry's family expressed their heartfelt grief at the tragic and sudden loss of Rachael, who was "especially special to the entire family circle".

​They said: "Rachael had grown into a beautiful young 17 year old girl with great gifts in music and creativity.