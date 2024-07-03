Support for PSNI officers following 'traumatic' dog atack in north Belfast

Dog attack on PSNI officers in north Belfast. Image from BBC online

​The two PSNI officers attacked by a dog in north Belfast are receiving support following the "traumatising incident," the police federation chairman (PFNI) has said.

Liam Kelly was commenting after a video circulated online showed a dog biting the foot of a female officer at a property in Silverstream Avenue on Wednesday.

The footage shows a second officer struggling to extricate his colleague from danger by pulling her through a garden gate, which was eventually closed trapping the dog inside, once the force of the dog's bite had pulled her boot off.

The female officer was treated for an injury to her foot while her colleague was uninjured.

The female officer was treated for an injury to her foot while her colleague was uninjured.

PFNI chair Mr Kelly said: “This was a traumatising incident for the officer who, despite the efforts of her colleague, was unable to extricate herself from the grip of the attacking dog.

"The ferocity and intensity of the attack was there for all to see. It was only when the officer’s boot was torn from her foot that she was able to make good her escape.

"An investigation is currently underway in conjunction with Belfast City Council and we await the outcome of that."

Mr Kelly added: "My thoughts and best wishes are with this officer, who was required to attend hospital for treatment to her injured foot, and her colleague. They are both receiving support from their local management, Federation representatives and work colleagues.

"This is just another example of the dangers our officers face on a daily basis when carrying out their duties.”

Police have said they are aware of the incident and that the dog warden has been contracted as enquiries remain ongoing.

Speaking to BBC NI's Good Morning Ulster programme, former senior police officer Jon Burrows described the incident as "terrifying".

Mr Burrows said the attack is "a reminder of the dangers that dogs can pose to the public".

He said: "We’re a nation of dog lovers, but people need to be able to make sure that dogs are trained and have proper control over them”.