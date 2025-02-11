Sympathy expressed after Northern Ireland pensioner dies after house fire breaks out in his home

A man in his 80s died yesterday morning following a fire in Antrim.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pensioner was in a house in the Oakglen area of the town when the blaze broke out in the early hours of Tuesday, police have said.

A PSNI spokesman said they were notified of the fire at around 4.00am, and attended along with colleagues from other emergency services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A pensioner has died following a house fire in Antrim on Tuesday, police have confirmed. The PSNI said the blaze happened in the Oakglen area of the town in the early hours of the morning.

The Northern Ireland Fire Rescue Service (NIFRS) said they rescued the man from the house, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The thoughts and sympathies of NIFRS are with the loved ones of a man who died following a house fire in the Oakglen area of Antrim,” said a spokesman.

“On Tuesday 11 February at 3.51am, Firefighters were called to reports of a fire on the first floor of a residential property.

"2 Fire Appliances from Antrim Fire Station and 1 Fire Appliance from Ballymena Fire Station attended the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used 1 hose reel and 1 jet to extinguish the fire.

"Firefighters rescued a man from the house who sadly passed away.

“Firefighters left the scene at 5.40am and the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental at this time.”

Police have said at this stage they are not treating the death as suspicious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDLP Antrim councillor Roisin Lynch has offered her condolences after a man in his 80s died following a fire in the Oakglen area.

Councillor Lynch said: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of this man following his tragic death.

"It is always heartbreaking to lose a loved one, but circumstances like these make it all the more difficult.

"My thoughts and prayers are with them at this very difficult time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d also like to praise our fire service for their response to this fire and their attempts to save this man.