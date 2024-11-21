Takeaway staff have been assaulted in a racially motivated hate crime at premises in south Belfast
Inspector Carey said: “Shortly after 10:50pm, it was reported that two men entered a fast-food
" It was also reported that a bottle was thrown at another member of staff, which caused swelling to his cheek.
"Enquiries are continuing in relation to this incident but at this stage, it is being treated as a racially motivated hate crime.
“As part of the investigation, police are also investigating a potential link between this incident and a report of criminal damage caused to a car parked at the Palestine Street area earlier in the evening.
"It was reported that a car window was smashed during the incident.
“Two men were subsequently arrested by police.
"One man aged 19 years old was arrested on suspicion of common assault, criminal damage, threats to damage property and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He remains in police custody at this time.
“Another man, also aged 19 years old, was arrested on suspicion of common assault and was subsequently street bailed to allow for further enquiries.
“Officers will continue to tackle incidents of criminality and maintain a visible policing presence across South Belfast, to keep the local community safe.
“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to these incidents, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1771 20/11/24. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”