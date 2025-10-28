Teenage boy and girl charged with grievous bodily harm with intent following an assault on a pedestrian walkway suspended over train tracks

Two young people have been charged following a report of an assault on a pedestrian walkway suspended over train tracks in the Lisburn Road area, near a hospital, on Monday, October 6.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and disorderly behaviour.

He is expected to appear before Belfast Youth Court on Tuesday, October 28.

A 15-year-old girl has been charged with attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and disorderly behaviour.

She is expected to appear before Belfast Youth Court on Friday, November 21.