Teenager arrested after an assault on train in the Larne area on Saturday released on bail to allow for further enquiries
The news comes after police arrested a teenager after a video circulated online showing another youth being punched to the ground and having his head stamped on.
A boy and a girl, both 17, required hospital treatment after the violence on the Larne train to Belfast on Saturday evening.
PSNI Sergeant Watson said they received a report at around 10.50pm of a fight involving a large group of young people on the train.
“A teenage boy, aged 17, was punched multiple times to his face before being knocked to the ground, where his head was then stamped on," he said.
Police arrested a teenager after a video circulated showing another youth being punched to the ground and having his head stamped on the train from Larne to Belfast.
"A 17 year-old girl was also injured during the course of the assault".