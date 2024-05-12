Police investigating incident

​A teenager assaulted in Antrim had parts of both of his ears bitten off.

Police said the incident was reported at a licensed premises in the High Street area of the town shortly before 12.10am on Sunday.

"During the incident, a man, aged in his late teens, had part of each ear bitten off and attended hospital for treatment to his injuries," a Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Inquiries remain ongoing and we are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or has mobile phone footage.”